Haniger (groin) may not return until after the All-Star break, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "When it first happened, I was hoping we'd get him back before [the break]," manager Scott Servais said. "But it was a little more serious than we'd originally anticipated. So it may be he's going to need to play a few games, obviously, before we just fire him out there. Hopefully we get him back beforehand, but we'll just have to wait and see."

The outfielder has already missed two weeks with a ruptured testicle, and understandably, he hasn't done anything beyond light work in the weight room thus far. However, Haniger remains restricted from any running or baseball activities, and it's therefore possible that the Mariners decide the extra time off the All-Star break affords would be particularly prudent to take advantage of in Haniger's case.