Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Could be out through All-Star break
Haniger (groin) may not return until after the All-Star break, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "When it first happened, I was hoping we'd get him back before [the break]," manager Scott Servais said. "But it was a little more serious than we'd originally anticipated. So it may be he's going to need to play a few games, obviously, before we just fire him out there. Hopefully we get him back beforehand, but we'll just have to wait and see."
The outfielder has already missed two weeks with a ruptured testicle, and understandably, he hasn't done anything beyond light work in the weight room thus far. However, Haniger remains restricted from any running or baseball activities, and it's therefore possible that the Mariners decide the extra time off the All-Star break affords would be particularly prudent to take advantage of in Haniger's case.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Cleared for non-baseball activity•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Out of hospital•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Undergoes procedure•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Sent to injured list•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Injury further clarified•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Exits with lower-body injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...