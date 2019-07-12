Haniger (testicular surgery) could get cleared to resume baseball activities after meeting with a doctor next week, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

There is no timetable for his return, but if he gets clearance next week, he would resume activities and could still return to game action in August. He apparently overexerted himself in his rehab back in June, which led the Mariners to put his rehab on hold.

