General manager Jerry Dipoto said Thursday he hopes Haniger (ankle) will be back in the lineup by the end of July, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners announced at the end of June that Haniger hadn't yet progressed to running at full speed, but he's been participating in other baseball activities recently. It's not yet clear when the 31-year-old will be able to begin a rehab assignment, but the team hopes that he'll be back in action shortly after the All-Star break.