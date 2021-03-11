Haniger, who thrived in the leadoff role over 45 games in 2018, is a candidate to see time at the top of the order in the coming season, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. "I love having [Haniger] back," manager Scott Servais said. "He can really hit anywhere from one to five in your lineup. You know you're going to get a good at-bat from him."

Haniger appears to be all the way back from the myriad of injuries that plagued him over the last 21 months, as he's followed up strong showings in early spring camp batting practices with a .308 average (4-for-13), two doubles, one home run, four RBI and three runs across his first six Cactus League games. Servais noted Wednesday that Haniger's past success at the top of the order -- from which he produced a .330/.388/.580 slash with 19 doubles, two triples and eight home runs during his All-Star 2018 campaign -- could make him an ideal occasional alternative to the left-handed J.P. Crawford in the No. 1 hole.