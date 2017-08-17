Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Days away from return
General manager Jerry Dipoto said Haniger (face) is just days away from rejoining the Mariners, Jessamyn McIntyre of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Dipoto also said Haniger, who has been sidelined for all of August while recovering from a face contusion, will be activated once he feels comfortable in the batter's box. The 26-year-old has now played in five minor-league rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma -- two at DH and three in the outfield -- and has gone 4-for-18 with two homers and a 3:3 K:BB over that stretch, so it sounds like he shouldn't need too much longer to shake the rust off. Once he returns, he should immediately reclaim his role as the Mariners' everyday right fielder upon his activation.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Homers in first rehab game•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Set for rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Close to rehab assignment•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Slated for BP over weekend•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Close to resuming baseball activities•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Dealing with assortment of injuries•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...