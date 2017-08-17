General manager Jerry Dipoto said Haniger (face) is just days away from rejoining the Mariners, Jessamyn McIntyre of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Dipoto also said Haniger, who has been sidelined for all of August while recovering from a face contusion, will be activated once he feels comfortable in the batter's box. The 26-year-old has now played in five minor-league rehab games for Triple-A Tacoma -- two at DH and three in the outfield -- and has gone 4-for-18 with two homers and a 3:3 K:BB over that stretch, so it sounds like he shouldn't need too much longer to shake the rust off. Once he returns, he should immediately reclaim his role as the Mariners' everyday right fielder upon his activation.