Mariners general manager Jerry DiPoto said Monday that in addition to a small nasal fracture, Haniger (face) is nursing a mild concussion and some "severe swelling" in his upper lip. "There's some optimism [Haniger wil] be back in 10-to-14 days. This is not a long-term issue," Dipoto said. "The blow, the traumatic event will take some time to work through, and that swelling coming down will be critical."

The Mariners were fearing the worst when Haniger took a 95-mile-per-hour fastball to the face during an at-bat Saturday against the Mets, and although the outfielder continues to recover from a number of injuries, none are considered overly significant. It still looks as though Haniger will miss more than the minimum 10 days, but a return to action by mid-August is still in play. To fill Haniger's spot on the active roster following his placement on the disabled list, the Mariners selected the contract of Leonys Martin from Triple-A Tacoma.