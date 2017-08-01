Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Dealing with assortment of injuries
Mariners general manager Jerry DiPoto said Monday that in addition to a small nasal fracture, Haniger (face) is nursing a mild concussion and some "severe swelling" in his upper lip. "There's some optimism [Haniger wil] be back in 10-to-14 days. This is not a long-term issue," Dipoto said. "The blow, the traumatic event will take some time to work through, and that swelling coming down will be critical."
The Mariners were fearing the worst when Haniger took a 95-mile-per-hour fastball to the face during an at-bat Saturday against the Mets, and although the outfielder continues to recover from a number of injuries, none are considered overly significant. It still looks as though Haniger will miss more than the minimum 10 days, but a return to action by mid-August is still in play. To fill Haniger's spot on the active roster following his placement on the disabled list, the Mariners selected the contract of Leonys Martin from Triple-A Tacoma.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Expected to miss two weeks•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Will head to DL with face contusion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Fully alert, diagnosed with mouth contusion•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Leaves after being in face by pitch•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hitting well since return from finger injury•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...