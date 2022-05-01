Manager Scott Servais said following Saturday's game that Haniger is dealing with a Grade 2 high ankle sprain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger landed on the injured list earlier in the day, and Servais revealed that he is dealing with the middle of the three Grades of high ankle sprains. A target date for Haniger's return has not yet been revealed, but he is facing an extended absence, and it's possible his return could be measured in months rather than weeks.