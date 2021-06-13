The Mariners announced that Haniger's removal in the first inning of Sunday's game against Cleveland was due to a bruised left knee, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

The early diagnosis of a left knee contusion is encouraging for Haniger after he looked to be in serious pain and remained on the ground for several moments after fouling a ball of the knee in his first-inning at-bat, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Haniger didn't look to be putting any weight on his left leg while he exited the field, but he may have just been exercising some caution. The 30-year-old will likely be re-evaluated prior to Monday's series opener, but for now, he can be viewed as day-to-day heading into that contest.