Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Doing light exercise at home
Haniger (back/core) said last week that he's been able to do some core exercises for strength and mobility at his home in California since MLB suspended its season, Shannon Drayer of 710 AM ESPN Seattle reports.
Haniger said the league-wide shutdown hasn't had too much of an impact on his rehab program yet, as he's still able to do most of his strengthening exercises on his own and then relaying his progress to the team's training staff. The real test for Haniger's health coming off back and core-muscle surgeries will come when he reaches the point where he's ready to incorporate baseball activities into his training. Prior to the season being suspended, Haniger was expected to miss most of the first half, so he won't be a safe bet to be ready to go even if Opening Day doesn't come until June.
