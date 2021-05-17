Haniger went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs and two walks in the 3-2 win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Haniger got to Shane Bieber Sunday, doubling off him twice in the game. The outfielder is having a fantastic start to the 2021 season, slashing .268/.320/.575 in 169 plate appearances. The 30-year-old has a co-leading 12 home runs in all of baseball, as well as 30 runs and 30 RBI. He is a great bounceback candidate this year after missing much of 2019 and all of 2020 with multiple injuries.