Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Drives in three
Haniger went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Rays.
Haniger hit a solo home run in the fifth inning off right-hander Austin Pruitt, his 13th home run of the season. Earlier in the game, he recorded a timely two-RBI single to put the Mariners up 3-0. After recording only one home run in May, Haniger has swung the bat better of late as he has two home runs in his past six games and also has three multi-hit games in that span.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...