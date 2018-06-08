Haniger went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored Thursday against the Rays.

Haniger hit a solo home run in the fifth inning off right-hander Austin Pruitt, his 13th home run of the season. Earlier in the game, he recorded a timely two-RBI single to put the Mariners up 3-0. After recording only one home run in May, Haniger has swung the bat better of late as he has two home runs in his past six games and also has three multi-hit games in that span.