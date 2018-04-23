Haniger went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rangers.

Haniger also doubled twice in the loss, finishing with three extra-base hits on the day. The 27-year-old had himself a terrific series against Texas, going 7-for-12 with three homers, three doubles and seven RBI over the weekend set. It's been a scorching start through 20 games, as Haniger already has 22 RBI -- good for second most in the AL -- to go along with a .314/.390/.525 slash line.