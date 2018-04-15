Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Drives in three
Haniger went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and one run scored Saturday against the Athletics.
Haniger was bumped down to sixth in the order Saturday after Nelson Cruz returned from injury. That didn't seem to bother him however, as he hit a home in his second consecutive game and now has seven RBI in this two game stretch. While there was no impact from his shift down in the lineup Saturday, expect his counting stats to slow a bit as a result.
