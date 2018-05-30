Haniger went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Rangers.

Haniger came through with a two-run double in the first inning for his 10th two-bagger of the season. The 27-year-old entered Tuesday's tilt amidst a 2-for-18 stretch and has cooled off some after an impressive start to the season, but he's still slashing a solid .277/.365/.524 to go along with 11 home runs and 39 RBI.