Haniger went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout as Seattle lost 5-4 to Texas on Tuesday.
Haniger homered to left in the fourth and singled in the eighth to reach base twice in consecutive games. The long ball was his first since launching two on July 24 and only his second extra-base hit in the 14-game span, dropping his slugging from .524 to .493.
