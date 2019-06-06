Haniger was removed from Thursday's game against the Astros with a lower-body contusion, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger apparently sustained the injury after fouling a ball off himself during his third at-bat. Prior to being replaced by Mac Williamson in the seventh inning, the outfielder was 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Angels.