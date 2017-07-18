Haniger (finger) is available off the bench Tuesday and is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

He has missed the last two games with a finger issue, but it sounds like his return is imminent. Haniger is hitting .206/.308/.343 with three home runs over his last 102 at-bats after hitting .342/.447/.608 with four home runs in his first 79 at-bats of the season.