Haniger (back) is expected to enter 2021 as the Mariners' starting right fielder, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger didn't play at all this season, part of a brutal 16-month stretch which has seen him go through first a ruptured testicle and then a pair of surgeries for a sports hernia and a back issue. Come Opening Day of 2021, it will have been more than 21 months since he last played in a big-league game. He's a career .267/.348/.480 hitter in 350 major-league contests, however, so he should be able to help both the Mariners and fantasy teams if he's able to get close to his previous form after such a long layoff.