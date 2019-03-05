Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Expects to play this week
Haniger said he was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Padres after tweaking his back while doing dead lifts two days earlier, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners' off-day Monday didn't provide sufficient time for Haniger to recover from the injury and rejoin the lineup, but he doesn't anticipate the back issue holding him out for long. Haniger was still able to take batting practice and perform most pregame drills Tuesday and believes he'll be back in the lineup within the next few days.
