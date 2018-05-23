Haniger (wrist) said he expects to return to the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the A's, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Haniger was withheld from Wednesday's starting lineup with a bruised left wrist. He was able to hit in the cages with no issues prior to Wednesday's game, however, and believes he'll be ready to go for Thursday's series finale. John Andreoli is starting in right field in his place Wednesday.