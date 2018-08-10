Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Explosive out of leadoff spot
Haniger went 4-for-5 with an RBI single, two doubles, a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Astros on Thursday.
Haniger got the Mariners' surprise first-inning ambush of Justin Verlander with a 405-foot solo shot to lead off the game, only his second homer in 32 games. He continued knocking the cover off the ball throughout the night, adding the pair of two-baggers and driving in his second run with a sixth-inning single. Manager Scott Servais' decision to move Haniger into the leadoff spot for the night was clearly a rousing success, so it remains to be seen if the slugging outfielder -- who's now hitting .389 (14-for-36) and boasts a .410 on-base percentage over his first nine games of August -- will continue to be deployed at the top of the order for the time being.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Productive in series finale•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores winning run in extras•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Scores both of team's runs in defeat•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Swipes seventh base•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Reaches base three times in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base three times in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...
-
Waivers: Rocky Mountain High (upside)
The Rockies are finally winning with strong starting pitching, including German Marquez.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart