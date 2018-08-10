Haniger went 4-for-5 with an RBI single, two doubles, a solo home run and two runs overall in a win over the Astros on Thursday.

Haniger got the Mariners' surprise first-inning ambush of Justin Verlander with a 405-foot solo shot to lead off the game, only his second homer in 32 games. He continued knocking the cover off the ball throughout the night, adding the pair of two-baggers and driving in his second run with a sixth-inning single. Manager Scott Servais' decision to move Haniger into the leadoff spot for the night was clearly a rousing success, so it remains to be seen if the slugging outfielder -- who's now hitting .389 (14-for-36) and boasts a .410 on-base percentage over his first nine games of August -- will continue to be deployed at the top of the order for the time being.