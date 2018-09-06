Haniger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Haniger got the scoring started in this one, launching his 24th home run of the season with one out in the third inning. The 27-year-old is working on a 17-game hitting streak, and though he's tallied only one hit in eight of the last nine, he's now slashing a solid .279/.365/.490 on the year.