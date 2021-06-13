site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Fouls ball off knee, exits
RotoWire Staff
Haniger exited Sunday's game against Cleveland after fouling a ball off his knee, Shannon Drayer reports.
Haniger immediately exited after fouling a Shane Bieber delivery off his knee. The severity of the issue isn't known at this point, but the Mariners will likely provide an update late Sunday.
