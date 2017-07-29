Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Fully alert, diagnosed with mouth contusion
Haniger (face) has been diagnosed with a mouth contusion and will be taken to the hospital for further testing, but the team announced that he is fully alert, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
All things considered, the early reports are positive for Haniger, left Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch. Haniger's timetable for a return should come into focus after he is examined at the hospital. If Haniger is to miss additional time, the Mariners can slide Ben Gamel over to right field or give some playing time to Guillermo Heredia.
