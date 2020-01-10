Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Gets just north of $3 million
Haniger (back) agreed to a one-year, $3.01 million deal with the Mariners, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
He had a lost 2019 season due to injury, but is expected to enter spring training without restrictions. While Haniger is a popular name in internet trade rumors, the Mariners may opt to let him reestablish his value this season before shipping him out of town. He is under club control through the 2022 season.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Should be unrestricted in spring•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Season very likely over•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Still on hold despite improvement•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not ruled out for season yet•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Return chances bleaker than ever•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Nothing new after second opinion•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...