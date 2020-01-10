Play

Haniger (back) agreed to a one-year, $3.01 million deal with the Mariners, avoiding arbitration, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

He had a lost 2019 season due to injury, but is expected to enter spring training without restrictions. While Haniger is a popular name in internet trade rumors, the Mariners may opt to let him reestablish his value this season before shipping him out of town. He is under club control through the 2022 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories