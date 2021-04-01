Haniger will start in right field and bat leadoff Thursday against the Giants.
Making his first appearance in a regular-season game since June 6, 2019, Haniger heads into Opening Day healthy after spending much of the past one and a half seasons in recovery mode from a sports hernia surgery and a microdiscectomy. The latter procedure in particular warrants some justifiable concern about Haniger's durability over a 162-game schedule, but while he's available, he's expected to serve as a full-time leadoff hitter for Seattle. The 30-year-old showed little rust during the Cactus League slate, finishing the spring with an .818 OPS over 47 at-bats.
