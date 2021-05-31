Haniger is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Athletics.
Haniger will sit for only the third time all season and for the first time since April 29 in what amounts to a well-deserved maintenance day. The newly activated Jake Fraley will replace Haniger in right field, while Jacob Nottingham serves as the Mariners' designated hitter.
