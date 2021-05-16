Haniger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a win over the Indians on Saturday.

The slugging veteran left the yard for the second straight game when he launched a 438-foot shot off Triston McKenzie in the first inning for his co-MLB-leading 12th round tripper of the season. Haniger also now has a trio of two-hit efforts over his last six games, a stretch during which he's belted four homers overall and mustered a 1.112 OPS.