Haniger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers.

Haniger now has five round trippers in September, his best monthly total in that category. The 26-year-old outfielder has hit safely in four straight games as well and boasts a .368/.392/.645 in what has been a torrid month.

