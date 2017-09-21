Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Goes deep in two-run loss
Haniger went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers.
Haniger now has five round trippers in September, his best monthly total in that category. The 26-year-old outfielder has hit safely in four straight games as well and boasts a .368/.392/.645 in what has been a torrid month.
