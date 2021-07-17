Haniger went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two additional runs scored in Friday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

Haniger took Dylan Bundy deep in the seventh inning, increasing Seattle's lead. He added a double and a single in the game, scoring all three times he reached base safely. The 30-year-old has made a huge impact on his team after missing last year and most of 2019. On the season, he is slashing .265/.317/.503 in 375 plate appearances. He leads the Mariners in homers (21), RBI (54) and runs (61). Over his last seven games, he is batting .407 with three long balls, seven RBI and eight runs.