Haniger went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored Sunday against the Angels.

Haniger got on base with two extra-base hits, a double and his seventh home run of the season. He's been a major beneficiary of batting towards the top of the Mariners' lineup, scoring 25 runs in as many games. He'll look to keep up his strong performance as the Mariners begin a series against the Padres on Tuesday.