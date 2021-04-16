Haniger went 3-for-8 with two home runs and three RBI across both games of the team's doubleheader Thursday against the Orioles.

Haniger has swung the bat very well to start the season, and that continued Thursday as he tallied his third and fourth home runs of the campaign. He took Matt Harvey deep in game one, followed by a shot off of Bruce Zimmermann in game two. For the season, Haniger is now hitting .321/.333/.623 with 10 RBI and 10 runs scored across 57 plate appearances.