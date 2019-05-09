Haniger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Yankees.

Haniger took Jonathan Loaisiga deep in the third inning to record his ninth home run of the season. After a hot start to the campaign, he's recorded only two homers since April 23, a span of 12 games. In that stretch, he managed just two other extra-base hits and went 6-for-45. Even given Haniger's recent struggles, he's slugging .513 through 174 plate appearances.

