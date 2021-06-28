Haniger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a loss to the White Sox in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Haniger crushed a three-run homer in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 7-5, but Seattle failed to finish the comeback. The 30-year-old outfielder has tallied three straight multi-hit games after going 6-for-36 (.167) over his previous 10 games. He raised his OPS to .790 with 34 extra-base hits and 45 RBI through 314 plate appearances this season.