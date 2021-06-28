Haniger went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in a loss to the White Sox in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.
Haniger crushed a three-run homer in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 7-5, but Seattle failed to finish the comeback. The 30-year-old outfielder has tallied three straight multi-hit games after going 6-for-36 (.167) over his previous 10 games. He raised his OPS to .790 with 34 extra-base hits and 45 RBI through 314 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Snaps out of funk Friday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Pair of singles since return•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Anticipates returning Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not in Monday's lineup•