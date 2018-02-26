Haniger's sore hand is doing well, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder suffered a minor hand injury in batting practice Saturday. He has been a full participant in practice in every area other than hitting since then. He is expected to be back playing games within the next day or two, so the issue should have little effect on his fantasy value for the upcoming season.

