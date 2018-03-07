Play

Haniger says his hand feels 100 percent after taking batting practice Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Haniger has been sidelined with a sore right hand since late February. He will hit again Wednesday and expects to be cleared for game action in a few days. That should leave him plenty of time to get up to speed this spring and be ready to be the Mariners' Opening Day right fielder.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories