Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hand feels 100 percent
Haniger says his hand feels 100 percent after taking batting practice Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Haniger has been sidelined with a sore right hand since late February. He will hit again Wednesday and expects to be cleared for game action in a few days. That should leave him plenty of time to get up to speed this spring and be ready to be the Mariners' Opening Day right fielder.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Takes BP on Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Receives clearance from specialist•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Nearing game action•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Requires clearance from hand specialist•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Progressing well from hand injury•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Sidelined with sore hand•
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...
-
Best 2018 fantasy baseball breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
12-team Head-to-Head points auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the true distribution of talent across a player pool, and...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...