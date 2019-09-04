Haniger (groin) will get a second opinion on his strained lower back, which has not been responding well to treatment, Russell Dorsey of MLB.com reports.

Haniger's original reason for hitting the injured list -- a ruptured testicle suffered in early June -- is actually further along than the lower-back strain the outfielder suffered during his rehab assignment in the latter part of last month. The issue has kept Haniger off the field since Aug. 23, and due to the fact his progress appears to be at a standstill at present, his chances or returning before the end of the season seem bleaker by the day.