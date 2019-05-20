Haniger went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Twins on Sunday.

Haniger's .232 average continues to leave plenty to be desired, but both his .330 on-base percentage and .508 slugging percentage are in fine shape overall. The latter figure is the byproduct of an impressive 26 extra-base hits (13 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs), but Haniger's atypically poor contact rate continues to be a concern. After two more strikeouts Sunday, the 28-year-old outfielder owns a career-worst 28.4 percent whiff rate.