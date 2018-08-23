Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hits two-run shot
Haniger went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's loss to the Astros.
The homer, Haniger's 20th of the season, brought the Mariners to within two with two out in the sixth inning. He's already set career highs in homers, runs, RBI and steals in his first season in a full-time role.
