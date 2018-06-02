Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hits walk-off homer
Haniger went 1-for-3 with a walk-off solo home run to send Seattle to a 4-3 extra-innings victory on Friday.
Haniger had cooled a bit following his torrid start to the season, but he went yard for the first time since May 20 with this walk-off blast off Matt Andriese in the 13th inning. Even with the recent lull, Haniger is still boasting an excellent .271/.363/.522 slash line with 12 home runs and 42 RBI through 203 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Drives in two•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Returns to lineup Thursday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Leaves Tuesday's game after HBP•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hits dramatic homer against Tigers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...
-
Waivers: Add Lyles, Dominguez
Heath Cummings looks at Jordan Lyles' latest outing, a dominant performance from Seranthony...
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...