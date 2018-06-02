Haniger went 1-for-3 with a walk-off solo home run to send Seattle to a 4-3 extra-innings victory on Friday.

Haniger had cooled a bit following his torrid start to the season, but he went yard for the first time since May 20 with this walk-off blast off Matt Andriese in the 13th inning. Even with the recent lull, Haniger is still boasting an excellent .271/.363/.522 slash line with 12 home runs and 42 RBI through 203 at-bats this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories