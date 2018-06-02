Haniger went 1-for-3 with a walkoff home run to send Seattle to a 4-3 extra-innings victory Friday.

Haniger had cooled a bit following his torrid start to the season, but he went yard for the first time since May 20 with this walkoff blast off Matt Andriese in the 13th inning. Even with the recent lull, Haniger is still boasting an excellent .271/.363/.522 slash line with 12 home runs and 42 RBI through 203 at-bats this season.

