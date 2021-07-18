Haniger went 1-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a walk in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Angels.
Haniger slammed a three-run homer in the ninth inning off Rafael Montero. He knocked in all four of Seattle's runs, with the other RBI coming on a sacrifice fly in the fifth frame. The outfielder has hit long balls in back-to-back games and four in his last six contests. This season, the 30-year-old is slashing .265/.318/.510, leading the Mariners with 22 home runs and 58 RBI in 380 plate appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Goes yard in three-hit game•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Connects for grand slam•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Launches 19th homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: On base thrice in win•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Swats 18th homer•
-
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hot stretch continues Tuesday•