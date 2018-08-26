Haniger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Haniger took Robbie Ray deep in the first inning for his 22nd home run of the season. He has now homered in three consecutive games and fully rebounded from struggles throughout July. His ability to stay healthy has helped him earn career-best marks in most counting stats, though his .280/.368/.485 slash line remains comparable to his breakout 2017 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories