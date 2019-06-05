Haniger went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in a loss to Houston on Tuesday.

Haniger took Wade Miley deep in the third inning to drive home Seattle's first run. Though his overall production is down after a breakout season in 2018, Haniger has now smashed 15 home runs this season and leads the Mariners with 114 total bases. Unfortunately, he continues to strike out at a torrid pace as his 77 whiffs are third most in the majors.