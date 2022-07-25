Haniger (ankle) started in left field during HIgh-A Everett's loss to Eugene on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run before being removed for a defensive replacement in the fifth inning.

Haniger quickly racked up three at-bats during the high-scoring game, so he was able to make his exit after four innings having tested out his ankle sufficiently on defense while also making a notable contribution at the plate. Given his ability to play in three straight games for the AquaSox -- two at designated hitter -- without setbacks, it would appear likely Haniger will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Tacoma beginning Tuesday, as has been previously reported.