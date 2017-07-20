Haniger (finger), who missed his fourth straight game Wednesday, is hoping to return for the start of a four-game series against the Yankees on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The plan had originally been to have Haniger return Wednesday, as he'd been able to take batting practice and hit in the cage. However, the outfielder was still having trouble getting enough grip on the ball to be able to make accurate throws from the outfield, leading manager Scott Servais to hold him back yet again. Haniger has notably struggled since returning from an extended disabled list stint due a strained oblique, hitting just .206 over the 28 games he's subsequently participated in.