Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Hoping to take BP over weekend
Haniger (groin) is hoping to take batting practice in Houston over the weekend, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Haniger has been hitting in the cage and taking fly balls recently, and the hope is that he'll be able to progress to on-field batting practice when the Mariners head to Houston this weekend. The outfielder will still need to go out on a rehab assignment before returning.
