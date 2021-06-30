Haniger, who went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday, has four straight two-hit games and is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with a double, a home run and four RBI during that stretch.

The veteran outfielder has quickly boosted his season average 12 points to .258 with his surge, which comes on the heels of a brief 0-for-12, three-game stretch. Haniger has largely reestablished himself as a reliable offensive force after losing a season and a half due to injury, and he's managed to cut his strikeout rate to 24.3 percent after generating a career-high 28.6 percent figure over 63 games in 2019.