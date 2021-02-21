Haniger hit several towering fly balls during Saturday's batting practice session, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Any positive news regarding Haniger is welcome at this point after how difficult the last 18-plus months have been on the outfielder from a health perspective. The veteran has been cleared for all activities during spring training after focusing heavily on improving body movement as opposed to building strength, and it's resulted in what he feels is an improved swing. Despite last having seen game action in June 2019, Haniger opens spring training as the projected starter in right field, with Jake Fraley likely his primary competitor at the onset.
