Haniger (back) continues his workouts a private facility in Seattle and has "really picked up his lifting and workouts" according to manager Scott Servais, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

While the first news in quite a while on Haniger is certainly positive overall, it's also important to note the outfielder isn't yet doing any baseball activity. Haniger is focused on getting ready for spring training at this point, and whenever he does get back into a regular-season game, it will be his first since June 6, 2019 following a ruptured testicle and subsequent back surgery. The veteran remains under team control for two more seasons beyond 2020.